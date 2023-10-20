Azerbaijan's Army in lead up to training for "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Preparatory training for the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Combined Arms Army Units involved in the exercises withdrew from the permanent deployment points and deployed in terrain, as well as fulfilling standards for preparing equipment for combat use.

The joint exercises to be held on October 23–25 with the involvement of the two fraternal countries’ servicemen, military vehicles, and aircraft will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during the troops’ interaction, improving management, exchanging experience, and further increasing military personnel’s professionalism.