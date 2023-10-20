Polynesia suffers from being French colony - representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Polynesia suffers from being a colony of France, Polynesia's representative Robert Le Coll said at an international conference on "Neocolonialism: human rights violations and injustice", Trend reports.

"Countries in the Pacific that have become French colonies are unable to maintain their independence. France is attempting to gain control of these countries. Polynesia has been granted formal autonomy, but only on paper. In fact, France makes all of the decisions," he emphasized.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.