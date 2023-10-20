France perseveres in pursuing racist and Islamophobic policy - director of CAGE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France pursues a policy of racism and Islamophobia, Muhammad Rabbani, managing director of the British independent human rights organization CAGE, said this at the international conference "Neocolonialism: human rights violations and injustice", Trend reports.

He mentioned that the practice of blaming Muslims unites left-wing and right-wing political movements in France.

"The offspring of Muslims are criminalized in France. France exemplifies a pattern of intentional protest suppression in which they seek to quiet criticism of existing racist and Islamophobic policies. In France, Muslim groups are held accountable for everything. Muslims are accused of a variety of offenses. Their freedom of expression is restricted, and females are not permitted to wear Muslim clothing to school," he added.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.