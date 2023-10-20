France exploits raw materials from African nations - Martinique Freedom Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France exploits raw materials from African countries, spokesman for the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole told reporters, Trend reports.

"France is a colonizer. In the form of neocolonial rule, it not only colonizes but also fosters poverty in Africa. France, for example, uses the raw riches of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, dominating them militarily and economically," he emphasized.

According to him, although the UN says it is trying to achieve the final elimination of colonialism, this colonialism is supported by a state that calls itself a "country of human rights".

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023 by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.