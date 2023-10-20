French president's policy leads to new colonization - New Caledonia's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Macron's policy is a policy of new colonization, the representative of the commune of Lifou in New Caledonia, Pierre Gaez said at an international conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," Trend reports.

"In the future of our country, development decisions should be made by us and the institutions that we have created. France has deprived us of the opportunity for freedom, and does not want to recognize our independence. Macron's policy, which is currently being carried out in France, is a policy of colonization," he said.

He said that the goal of New Caledonia is to gain independence from France.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.