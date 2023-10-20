Ethiopia's rep condemns countries supporting Armenia's unfair policy against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The representative of Ethiopia, Fekadu Demissie, said he has always condemned countries that support Armenia's unfair policy against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku during the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

"I always speak out against injustice and bias against countries that support Armenia against Azerbaijan. I express my deepest dissatisfaction with such issues," Demissie said.

He also noted the unfairness of Western countries' policies towards post-colonial countries.

"Western countries have its own interests, and they often put them in priority. However, it is important that there is a way to comply with universal principles without applying double standards. This should be the norm, no matter what country or community we are talking about. Balance, regulation and adaptation are the keys to creating a more modern and sustainable society or community," he said.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.