Armenia receives invitation to meeting in '3+3' format in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Armenian government is considering the possibility of meeting in the '3+3' format in Tehran at the level of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan said at a briefing, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that Armenia has received an invitation from Iran and is currently discussing this issue with its Iranian counterparts.

"An invitation at the ministerial level has been received and sent to the ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," Kostanyan said.

In addition, Kostanyan said that the meeting in the '3+3' format also involves the participation of representatives of Türkiye, Iran and Russia.

According to a diplomatic source, Armenia has agreed to participate in a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Armenia, Georgia) scheduled in Iran. This once again shows that Armenia wants to benefit from all sides.

The initiator of meeting in the '3+3' format is President Ilham Aliyev.