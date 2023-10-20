Participants of int'l conference make appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The participants of the international conference themed “Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice” held in Baku have made an appeal to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The appeal was read out by executive director of the Baku Initiative Group Public Union Abbas Abbasov.

The appeal says:

“We, the participants of the conference themed “Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice”, held in Baku on October 20, 2023 and organized by the Baku Initiative Group, appreciate the address of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and are thankful to His Excellency for his consistent support of our rightful struggle for justice and freedom.

Additionally, we highly appreciate the adherence of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the fundamental principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, the norms and principles of international law, as well as the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

We applaud the work Azerbaijan has been doing during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the initiatives it has put forward and the steps it has taken in the direction of expanding the organization's activities and enhancing its international authority, especially its resolute position on the fight against colonialism.

We are confident that our collective and righteous struggle, as well as the growing demand of the world community in this regard, will result in the adoption of necessary steps related to decolonization and secure our natural rights and freedoms.

We reaffirm the accuracy and relevance of our principled position reflected in the final documents of the events organized by the Baku Initiative Group in Baku in July this year and in New York in September.”