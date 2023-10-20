Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss '3+3' regional platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A phone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The sides discussed the current prospects of the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace process, the current situation in the region.

They noted the importance of continuing efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, establishing a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on mutual respect, as well as the historic opportunity that has arisen in the region.

In addition, the sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported earlier, the ministers also discussed the work of the "3 + 3" regional cooperation platform on the South Caucasus during a telephone conversation.