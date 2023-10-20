BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Starting in 2019, with the unanimous support of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member nations, Azerbaijan assumed the role of presiding over this international organization for an initial three-year term. Thanks to Azerbaijan's outstanding contributions, initiatives, and efforts to expand NAM's activities and bolster its global standing, the term of Azerbaijan's leadership in this body was extended for an additional year. This extension reflects the substantial level of trust vested in the country.

In 2019, at the NAM summit, President Ilham Aliyev announced that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the country would champion international law and justice, guided by the historical principles of the Bandung Conference. Throughout its tenure as chair, Azerbaijan steadfastly advocated for the just interests of NAM members on the global stage.

In light of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, which took place on October 20 in Baku, it is important to focus on the organization of this event and the positions expressed during it. The conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group, established on July 6, 2023, during a meeting of NAM ministers.

In its capacity as the NAM chair, Azerbaijan actively voices its concerns regarding the colonial policies pursued by specific countries in the 21st century. It's worth highlighting that Azerbaijan is committed to elevating this matter to the global stage, particularly within the UN framework, for discussions on persisting issues.

The impact of colonialism on the future economic prospects of African nations has been profoundly destructive. The consensus among most scholars is that colonization led to internal fragmentation within these societies and imposed a significant level of economic dependency on the colonizing states. The dehumanization of the local workforce resulted in decades, if not centuries, of economic hardships and political disputes.

Among the countries accused of neocolonialism, France holds a distinct position. The continuation of French colonialism persists in the modern world, which raises concerns among many organizations. Azerbaijan, of course, cannot remain indifferent to this injustice.

"Overall, most of the bloody crimes of the colonialism history of mankind were committed by none other than France. France had occupied tens of countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America, plundered their resources, and for many years oppressed their peoples while perpetrating numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity. The French troops subjected hundreds of thousands of civilians to ethnic cleansing based on their ethnic and religious affiliation," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the conference participants.

As a result of French policies of racism and Islamophobia, persecution forced millions of people from Africa to leave their lands and relocate to the Caribbean region. Muslim communities in France face various forms of discrimination, and crimes against Muslims often go unpunished. The international conference in Baku is intended to raise this issue for public discussion and stimulate actions on the global stage to counter neocolonialism and protect human rights.

Azerbaijan's prominent role in supporting the proposed changes clearly indicates its growing significance in the global system of international relations. By presenting ideas that not only expand the opportunities for developing countries but also raise doubts about the existing status quo, Baku demonstrates moral persistence in an environment that often proves to be unjust, unethical, and manipulative in world politics. This underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting positive changes and advancing justice in global affairs.

The international influence of President Ilham Aliyev, along with his strategically important initiatives and projects, becomes a key factor for both Europe and Asia. This confirms that Azerbaijan is a place where viable solutions can be found for global problems. The global community increasingly recognizes Azerbaijan as a significant participant in addressing global challenges, which strengthens its importance on the world stage.