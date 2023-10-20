Azerbaijan-Austria Working Group condemns statement of Austrian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Azerbaijani-Austrian Inter-parliamentary Working Group condemned the statement of the Austrian parliament, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani-Austrian Inter-parliamentary Working Group expresses its strong protest against the unilateral statement of the Austrian Parliament of October 19, 2023, which does not objectively reflect the events taking place in the region, contradicts the norms of international law and the neutral position of the Republic of Austria in the international arena, and condemns this action, which hinders the creation of trust and peace in the region,” the statement said.

“The adopted statement did not take into account the realities and facts related to the fact that Azerbaijan was fighting terrorism on its sovereign territory, the civilian population was not injured during anti-terrorist measures, the Armenian residents of Karabakh voluntarily left for Armenia, Azerbaijan provides all possible assistance to the Armenian residents remaining in Karabakh, including creating a special portal for implementation of the reintegration process, and the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan announced a special reintegration plan,” said the working group.

“The statement also does not take into account the fact that the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan were at the root of the conflict that remained in the past in the region, followed by the military occupation committed against Azerbaijan and the ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani population. During the meeting with the deputies in the Austrian Parliament on October 18, 2023, Azerbaijan presented all the evidence and facts regarding these issues, and answered all the questions of interest to the deputies. We strongly reject the unfair approach shown to Azerbaijan. We believe that such statements provoke revanchist forces in Armenia to act against Azerbaijan and in no way serve the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.