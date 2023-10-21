France pursues colonial policy disguised as human rights - New Caledonian delegate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. France, under the guise of human rights, was pursuing a colonial policy, said David Vanabo, a member of the New Caledonia delegation and Deputy Secretary General of the Caledonian Union Party, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with deputies in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

"The people of New Caledonia are resolutely fighting to save themselves from the colonial oppression of France and will achieve their goal," he said.

Thanking the Republic of Azerbaijan for supporting his country, he noted that New Caledonia, like Azerbaijan, wants to be independent. This is the most cherished wish of the people of New Caledonia.

An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held in Baku on October 20. The conference was attended by representatives of 14 countries, French overseas territories (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.