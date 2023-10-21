New Caledonian delegation disses France's colonial policy at meetup with Azerbaijani MPs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A meeting with a delegation from New Caledonia was held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

Deputy Secretary General of the Caledonian Union Party David Vanabo, Deputy Mayor of Huailou Jean Claude Kaparin, member of the political bureau of the movement "For Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana", member of the Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism Maurice Pindard, member of the political bureau of the movement "For Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana," Hector Pindard, Chairman of the Martinique Freedom Party, Member of the Martinique Assembly, Member of the Baku Initiative Group Luc Carole, member of the New Caledonia Labour Party, Patrick Tara, Chairman of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov participated in the meeting.

David Vanabo spoke about the colonization policy pursued by France in Caledonia. He noted the importance of the international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism and expressed confidence that the Baku Initiative Group will play an important role in bringing the demands of the peoples to the whole world.

At the meeting, the importance of the independence of the countries suffering from French colonial policy was emphasized, and the support provided to these countries by Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

It was emphasized that France has put people in the situation of IDPs.

The participants of the meeting, emphasizing that they want to create an independent state of New Coledonia, noted that France positions itself as a country protecting human rights, but in reality it is not so. France continues its colonial policy, abusing human rights.

It was also noted that France was appropriating Caledonia's natural resources, including nickel, and that the people of Caledonia did not benefit from those resources. Also, New Caledonia has been undergoing a policy of targeted demographic change (French people moving to New Caledonia) for the past 20 years. Of those working in administrative positions, already 50 percent are French.

Azerbaijani MP Azer Karimli said Azerbaijan supports the struggle of the people of New Caledonia for independence.

"We should jointly fight against France's policy that contradicts international law. It has come to the point that France wants to teach Azerbaijan multiculturalism and the cohabitation of representatives of different religions. Everyone knows well that Azerbaijan itself is an example for the world in the issue of multiculturalism," he said.

The delegation of New Caledonia thanked Azerbaijan for its support in their fair struggle.

An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held in Baku on October 20. The conference was attended by representatives of 14 countries, French overseas territories (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.