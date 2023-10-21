Western Azerbaijan Community slags off Czech Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased resolution adopted by the Czech Parliament and turning this country into a tool of anti-Azerbaijani campaign conducted by some circles, Trend reports.

The Community issued a statement in this regard.

Western Azerbaijan Community noted that the Czech Parliament calls on Azerbaijan to "allow the arrival of international observers in the region to monitor the treatment of the local population of Karabakh and protect historical and religious monuments".

"Let the Czech Parliament not 'worry' about Azerbaijan, but rather invite international observers to their country in connection with the constantly oppressed and humiliated Roma (Roma and Sinti), as well as express their attitude to issues such as the destruction and desecration of World War II monuments," the Community said.