Baku Initiative Group to become future's vital platform - Guadeloupean senior official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Baku Initiative Group will become a significant platform in our future work, secretary general of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe Jean-Jacob Bicep told reporters, Trend reports.

"We are happy and proud to be here. The Baku Initiative Group will be a significant platform for our future work. I thank Azerbaijan and the Baku Initiative Group. This is a very important moment for us. I think the Baku Initiative Group will support us in our future work," he said.

An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held in Baku on October 20. The conference was attended by representatives of 14 countries, French overseas territories (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.