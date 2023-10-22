Western Azerbaijan Community condemns France for supplying weapons to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The statement of the French defense minister that an armament agreement will be signed with Armenia in the near future is of serious concern, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community noted that the sale of weapons by France to Armenia is, first of all, a manifestation of hostility towards Azerbaijan. In addition, France continues its dirty activities against Azerbaijan in various international organizations.

"The supply of weapons to Armenia by France serves to increase revanchism in this country and tension in the region. It is obvious that the establishment of peace in the region is not beneficial to Paris. France is trying to introduce geopolitical competition in the South Caucasus region and for this purpose incites Armenia to a new war against Azerbaijan. Even in the 21st century, France still cannot abandon its colonial thinking and racist approach," said the community.

"We are sure that France will fail in the policy of arming Armenia, just as it failed in its "mediation" efforts," the statement said.