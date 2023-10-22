Baku confirms participation in ‘3+3’ meeting in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Tomorrow a meeting of foreign ministers in the ‘3+3’ format will take place in Tehran, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said, Trend reports.

“Tomorrow it is planned to hold a meeting in Tehran in the ‘3+3’ format. Details are not yet known. Additional information will be provided soon,” he said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also agreed to take part in this meeting.

During the meeting, the investigation of South Caucasus issues, the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) will be discussed.

One of the main goals of the meeting held in the ‘3+3’ format is to solve the regional problems without the participation of countries outside the region and with the participation of the countries of the region, and the implementation of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Reportedly, the first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.