Next tasks of "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint exercises worked out (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. On the eve of "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2023" joint tactical exercises, the commando units of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces worked on accomplishment of special tasks, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, the commandos penetrated into the depth of the operational area and successfully accomplished the tasks on identifying, encircling and neutralizing the temporary shelters of the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy stationed in the residential areas.

It should be noted that the joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye are about to be held on October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the liberated territories.