Azerbaijani FM visits Iran to participate in ‘3+3’ meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in the first ministerial meeting in the 3+3 format, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov is set to speak at the event and attend bilateral meetings as part of the visit.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has decided to attend the meeting as well.

The meeting of foreign ministers will examine issues concerning the South Caucasus, as well as the expansion of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, and so on).

One of the main goals of the meeting held in the "3+3" format is to solve regional problems without the participation of countries outside the region and with the participation of regional countries, as well as to realize peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The first meeting in the "3+3" format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without Georgia's participation.