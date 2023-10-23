Gratifying to see successful collaboration between Azerbaijan, Hungary - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. It is gratifying to see high level interstate ties and successful collaboration between Azerbaijan and Hungary, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the occasion of Hungary's national holiday, Trend reports.

"We are very pleased to see day-by-day broadening of our relations based on mutual trust and support and its enriching with new contents as a fine token of strong friendship and partnership.

I wish to stress, in particular, the constructive mutual activities and support in the framework of international and regional organizations coupled with the similar positions of our countries over current global and regional issues.

I am confident that by our joint efforts we will succeed to further deepen the enhanced strategic partnership between our countries, as well as our bilateral and multilateral mutually beneficial collaboration, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States," President Ilham Aliyev said.