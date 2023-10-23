Iran's Raisi receives Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the discussions in the "3+3" format will become a source for strengthening constructive regional cooperation.

"Improving relations with friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy. Iran, as one of the countries in the region, respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries and focuses on resolving issues through dialogue," Raisi said.

At the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with Iran.

"Azerbaijan supports Iran's position regarding the prevention of interference in the region by countries located outside the region. In this regard, holding a meeting in Tehran in the "3+3" format is assessed as useful, positive, and constructive. In recent months, significant progress has been made in improving relations between the two countries," the minister said.

A meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov, Hakan Fidan and Ararat Mirzoyan began in Tehran.

The first meeting in the "3 + 3" format took place last year in Moscow.