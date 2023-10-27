Powers of Azerbaijani Health Minister enhanced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The powers of the Azerbaijani Health Minister have been enhanced, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the Regulation on Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

According to the decree, the Minister of Health will be able to make proposals on the directions of the Ministry's activities regarding the formation of the state budget and extra-budgetary funds for the relevant year, approve the chairmen of the Scientific and Medical Council, the Expert Council of Pharmacology and Pharmacopoeia, and the Board of Appeal, as well as their other members, including the head and the composition of the secretariat of the Board of Appeal, based on the submission (proposal) of the chairmen of the Council.