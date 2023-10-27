Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan to set up Appeal Board in Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A collegial body, Appeal Board, will be established in the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan on a voluntary (unpaid) basis, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in a decree on making changes in the Regulations on the Ministry of Health signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Following the decree, the Appeal Board will be established to consider repeated complaints from individuals and legal entities conducting business in the Ministry of Health against decisions, actions, or inactions of the ministry or its subordinate institutions (except for offenses related to corruption), as well as complaints filed by candidates based on the results of the interview for admission to public service.

The Regulations of the Appeal Board is approved by the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan.

