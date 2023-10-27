Azerbaijan appoints temporary commandants in Khojaly, Terter and Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan has appointed temporary commandants in Khojaly, Terter and Khankendi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Vilayat Eyvazov said at a meeting of the board of the department dedicated to discussing the results of the nine months of this year, Trend reports.

Eyvazov noted that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure security and order in the territories liberated from occupation, every house, every building and infrastructure facilities have been taken under protection.

The minister also said that numerous ammunition and military equipment were found in positions abandoned by Armenian separatist troops.