Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Kazakh minister of economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Astana Agalar Atamoglanov met with the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov, Trend reports.

"Ambassador Atamoglanov held a meeting with the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuantyrov. The positive dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in various spheres of the economy was emphasized, confidence was expressed that economic ties between our countries will continue to strengthen," the press service of the embassy said.

In addition, Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of supplying clean electricity from the Caspian region to Azerbaijan.

The preliminary discussions on the matter are already underway between the two Caspian countries.