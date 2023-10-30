Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Criminal case initiated over genocide, deportation of Western Azerbaijanis by Armenia

Politics Materials 30 October 2023 11:40 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. A criminal case related to genocide and deportation of Western Azerbaijanis by Armenia has been initiated, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Elmar Jamalov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of report "Hate Crimes and Incitement of Hate against Azerbaijanis".

"At the moment, investigations into criminal facts such as willful death of civilians, killing or injuring civilians as a result of landmines, and illegal relocation of Armenians in occupied territory are ongoing. If Armenia wishes to maintain regional peace, it must refrain from stirring enmity against Azerbaijanis," Jamalov added.

The presentation of the report on "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hatred against Azerbaijanis" is taking place in Baku.

