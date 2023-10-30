Azerbaijani ombudsperson talks on separatists under arrest in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Ombudsman's Office regularly conducts visits to detained persons; during the visits, meetings were also held with persons accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

Aliyeva noted that all their rights are secured.

"We are attentive to every detainee. They are also given the opportunity to keep in touch with their families; they are provided by the country with an interpreter," Aliyeva said.

Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies earlier arrested in Karabakh and brought to Baku the so-called "presidents" of the separatist regime: Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, "Foreign Minister" David Babayan, "Chairman of Parliament" Davit Ishkhanyan, Generals Lev Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, and "State Minister" Ruben Vardanyan.

