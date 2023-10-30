Armenia purposefully misinforming global community - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Armenian Foreign Ministry of purposefully misinforming the global community, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

This response came after Armenian MFA Spokesperson Ana Badalyan provided purported "statistics" about individuals affected by local anti-terrorism actions taken by the Azerbaijani Army.

Aykhan Hajizada firmly countered Armenia's claims, denouncing them as another instance of misinformation and incompetence on the part of the Armenian MFA, with the clear intent of leading the international community astray.