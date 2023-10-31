Azerbaijani defense minister meets vice chairman of Central Military Commission of China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to China, met with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, Colonel-General He Weidong, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Hasanov is on a working visit to China to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of China, as well as visit several Chinese companies of the military-industrial complex of the country.

