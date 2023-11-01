Reintegration doors are not closed - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Baku Network platform has aired the next issue of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, political scientist Rasim Musabeyov.

Rasim Musabeyov noted that Azerbaijanis were once brutally expelled from Armenia under threat.

"It was ethnic cleansing. But unlike Armenia, we created conditions for Armenians to stay. All Armenians who left the territory of our country were interviewed; they were asked, why are you leaving? Most of them answered that they were forced to leave by the separatist regime. There was maliciousness behind this process to accuse Azerbaijan and to put the responsibility in connection with compensation on Azerbaijan. But there is no way to do this. Even today, we say that the roads are open and the doors are not closed. If we are talking about people living in Karabakh, people who are locals - from Karabakh, not Armenians who moved there from Lebanon or Syria, they can reintegrate into our society," he said.

Trend presents the full issue of the program.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel