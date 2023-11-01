Peace treaty signing to ensure eternal harmony in region - Azerbaijani Parliament chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan wants to ensure peace and security in the region, Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

She spoke at a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo about the current situation in the region within the framework of her official visit to South Korea.

"Signing a peace treaty will ensure permanent peace in the region," she said.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan's liberation of its territory from Armenian circa 30-years long occupation thanks to the second Karabakh conflict in 2020, restoration work in liberated territories, and anti-terrorist activities conducted by Azerbaijan on September 19-20 this year. She lamented that certain countries do not desire peace in the South Caucasus.

Kim Jin-pyo, who emphasized the necessity of depending on international law, stated that Azerbaijan is working hard to bring peace to the region. He expressed hope that these efforts would bear fruit and that Azerbaijan would attain peace.

