German FM expected to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to pay a visit to Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the source, the visit is scheduled to take place on November 4.

The contract-legal base between Azerbaijan and Germany is quite broad. In this field, 77 documents have been signed so far and 7 draft documents are under consideration.

This cooperation, indeed, is one of the most successful among the EU members. Over the last 30 years, economic relations between the two countries have reached There are over 200 German companies registered in Azerbaijan, while around 170 are members of the Azerbaijani-German chamber of commerce. These companies operate in such spheres as energy, industry, agriculture, transport, communication, construction, banking, insurance, trade and service.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany in 2022 totaled over $1.25 billion, of which $591.3 million accounted for Azerbaijani exports, and $663.5 million – for imports. Over the last year, Germany ranked 8th in the total Azerbaijan’s foreign trade, and 4th - among the main countries of origin for Azerbaijani imports.