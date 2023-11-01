MFA talks on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s address circulated as UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants of the international conference “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” held in Baku on October 20 has been distributed as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, the ministry told Trend.

The appeal noted as a gratifying fact the participation in the conference in Baku of participants from 14 countries representing different continents, as well as territories fighting for justice, their condemnation of the policy of colonialism, which is still taking place in the XXI century, and systematic and consistent work to eliminate this phenomenon.

Will be updated

