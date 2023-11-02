Armenian terrorist recognizes burial place of sorely slaughtered Azerbaijanis (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Madat Babayan Arakeli, detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, recognized the place of mass burial of the murdered Azerbaijanis, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Babayan said that on February 26, 1992, together with the Armenian armed formations stationed in Khojaly, he participated in the establishment of an armed post at the Khojaly-Ballija-Khankendi intersection in the direction of Azerbaijan's Khankendi. The aim was to ensure the concealment of the facts of the robbery of property belonging to Azerbaijanis and mass murders committed in the city. Three days later, while he was serving at this post, the bodies of Azerbaijanis killed in Khojaly were delivered in three trucks and dumped into dug pits on the territory of the left bank (about 400 meters from the post) of the Gargarchay (river). The detainee also reported robberies committed from February through March 1992 in Azerbaijan's Khojaly.

Furthermore, during the investigation, Babayan, in addition to providing thorough information, clearly revealed the locations of illegal crimes against civilians. Furthermore, he pointed to locations in the village of Gozlukorpu where he personally buried the bodies of Azerbaijanis arrested and illegally kept in the village school who perished as a result of ill-treatment and torture. Comprehensive investigations into the aforementioned and other connected crimes are presently underway.

Madat Babayan Arakeli, who was carrying an AKM machine gun, was caught and disarmed as a consequence of local anti-terrorist operations carried out in September 2023 in the village of Gozlukorpu in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

