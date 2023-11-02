MFA responds to anti-Azerbaijani statements of US Department of State officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada has responded to the anti-Azerbaijani statements by officials of the US Department of State officials, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on October 31, 2023, said that the supplemental funding is needed among others to tackle grave humanitarian needs in Armenia created by conflict, and later on November 2, 2023, the State Department in response to the Voice of America’s question has emphasized that the U.S. strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and noted that any violation of this sovereignty and territorial integrity will lead to serious consequences.

“Unfortunately, the US, while being a mediator for decades, has never advocated so steadfastly for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and for providing humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who became the victim of ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Armenia,” said Hajizada.

“Moreover, the US has never called for de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories, withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, as well as abolishment of Armenian puppet regime in line with international obligations, including within four UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

“In contrary, the US directed Armenia on the wrong path, and supported the sustainment of the illegal regime in the territories of Azerbaijan by funding and providing opportunities for the representatives of the separatists to visit the US to advocate for their illegitimate cause,” said Hajizada.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that there would be no need to resolve the threat against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have been solved peacefully if the US would react differently with regard to threats against Azerbaijan and international peace and security. It was the mediation efforts involving the US failing to yield results and the failure to prevent Armenia's aggressive policy that led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands militarily. Therefore, among other facts the US also bears responsibility for its inaction to resolve the former conflict peacefully.

“It is important to end the policy of emboldening the aggressor state Armenia in our region, that is a major impediment before ensuring peace and stability. It is unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan with the language of threat. Any unfriendly action against Azerbaijan would not bear positive results, and such actions would be adequately addressed,” said Hajizada.

