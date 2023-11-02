Any anti-Azerbaijan action prone to receive adequate response - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. It is unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan with the language of threat, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said referring to anti-Azerbaijani statements of US State Department officials, Trend reports.

The Ministry noted that any unfriendly action against Azerbaijan would not bear positive results, and such actions would be adequately addressed.

"Unfortunately, despite being a mediator for decades, the United States has never been as steadfast in its support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in providing humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who became victims of Armenian ethnic cleansing. It is critical to put an end to the policy of emboldening the aggressor state Armenia in our region, which is a major hindrance to achieving peace and stability," the ministry said.

