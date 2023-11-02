Azerbaijan's victory is of great importance for entire Turkic world - professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war, celebrated on November 8, is of great importance both for Azerbaijan and for the entire Turkic world, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World of UNEC, professor of Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

He pointed out that, despite UN decisions on Karabakh, Armenia, relying on Western countries, ignored them. For the past 30 years, the OSCE Minsk Group, which was established to address the Karabakh issue, has done nothing. The co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France, openly supported Armenia. The West has chosen to keep silent in the face of Armenia's atrocities. Azerbaijan handled the Karabakh issue on its own. The second Karabakh conflict, which began in 2020 as a result of Armenian provocations, ended with Azerbaijan's victory, and the country reclaimed its lands.

Furthermore, Yuce stated that Azerbaijan's triumph in the second Karabakh war is a source of national pride.

"The long-term suffering of the Azerbaijani people has come to an end, the country has restored its territorial integrity. In addition, this victory led to the formation of a new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus region. Moreover, one of the most important points in this context is the formation of the Organization of Turkic States," he said.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel