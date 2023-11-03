Kazakh president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev and entire Azerbaijani people with restoration of territorial integrity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people with the restoration of territorial integrity at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

"Your country has restored its territorial integrity and entered a new era of development. This historic step has been taken in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and a resolution of the Security Council," he said.

Tokayev also emphasized that significant work has already been done within the organization.

"We have concrete achievements. The Turkic Council, established at the initiative of Kazakhstan, has now become a fully-fledged international organization. A document titled 'Prospects for the Turkic World 2040' has been approved. Most importantly, we have strengthened the unity of brotherly countries," he stated. "We have demonstrated our commitment to our common values to the world. We are fulfilling the will of our ancestors and strengthening cooperation among Turkic countries."

"Now the goal is to preserve our unity based on mutual trust and brotherhood and pass it on to the next generations. The Turkic world interacts on equal terms with global powers. Other states now take into account the key positions of our organization. Therefore, expanding cooperation among Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," added the president of Kazakhstan.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan “A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.