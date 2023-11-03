Uzbek president congratulates Azerbaijan on restoration of territorial integrity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

"The friendly people of Azerbaijan hold a special place in the Turkic world and are highly respected and esteemed. In recent years, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people have achieved tremendous success, historical justice has prevailed, and significant results have been achieved in transforming Karabakh into an integral part of the country, a territory of creation," he said.

"When I visited Shusha and Fuzuli in August, I personally witnessed the extensive construction of modern infrastructure and the restoration of cultural heritage sites that had been damaged. Once again, I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people on their great victory and the complete restoration of the country's territorial integrity," the president of Uzbekistan added.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan “A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.