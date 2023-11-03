Azerbaijan to strengthen security of diplomatic missions abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The state budget of Azerbaijan provides appropriate funds to strengthen the security of diplomatic missions and consulates operating abroad, Azerbaijani Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made a remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" is being discussed.

The minister noted that this issue is under the control of the head of state.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

