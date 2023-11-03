No damage was inflicted upon civilians and civilian infrastructure during the anti-terror measures - President Ilham Aliyev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. No damage was inflicted upon civilians and civilian infrastructure during the anti-terror measures, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto "Turk Time", Trend reports.

"Although in 2022 Armenia declared that it recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, its real actions were totally illogical and controversial. The remnants of Armenia’s armed forces were left stationed on Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory. Armenian Prime Minister’s congratulatory message on the so-called “independence” of the puppet regime on 2 September this year and the so-called “presidential elections” held on 9 September in Karabakh were a disrespect for and a direct threat to our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

An explosion of landmines deliberately planted by the Armenian illegal armed formations in the liberated territories on 19 September 2023 claimed the lives of six civilians and police personnel. In its aftermath, Azerbaijan launched local anti-terror measures to restore its constitutional order and neutralize illegal armed formations. As a result of the operation that ended in 23 hours, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and constitutional order. No damage was inflicted upon civilians and civilian infrastructure during the anti-terror measures. Azerbaijan fully complied with the international humanitarian law. These facts were corroborated by the UN team that visited the region twice," President Ilham Aliyev said.