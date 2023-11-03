OTS nations to keep contributing to revival of Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The OTS countries confirmed their readiness to continue contributing to the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This follows from the declaration adopted following the results of the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States under the slogan "Turkic Century", held today in Astana.

"We welcome the full restoration of the Republic of Azerbaijan's sovereignty following local anti-terror measures of 19-20 September 2023, reaffirm their support for the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan's reintegration efforts, and, while expressing gratitude for the support provided so far by Member States to the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan, reiterate readiness to continue contributions to this end," the document said.

The heads of the OTS member countries signed 12 documents following the results of the 10th anniversary summit, including the Astana Act, the Declaration of the 10th OTS Summit