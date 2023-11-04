Azerbaijani Parliament holding hearings on mine safety issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) is holding public hearings on "Combating the mine threat - the impact of explosives on the ecosystem", Trend reports.

The hearing is organized by the Parliament Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology.

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva and other persons are taking part in the hearing.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel