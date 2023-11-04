Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Foreign travelers visit Azerbaijan's Jidir Duzu (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 November 2023 14:16 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Members of the world-famous "NomadMania" International Travelers Club visited Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.

About 50 famous travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) visited Jidir Duzu.

Harry Mitsidis, the head of the "NomadMania" club and a major player in the world elite of travelers, personally leads the group.

It should be noted that the group will spend three days in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, traveling along the route Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Zangilan-Jabrayil. In the previous two years, representatives from the world's leading international tourism networks—ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania," as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye, the "Piki Reels" club (UK), and the Swedish "Club"100"—have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times.

This is the ninth similar visit.

