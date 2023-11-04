International travelers pay visit to Shusha Castle in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. International travelers visiting Azerbaijan's Shusha got acquainted with Shusha Castle, Trend reports.

The guests were told about the history of the castle and its importance. This was the last stop for the travelers in Shusha, where they were given information about the liberation of the city from Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani Army during the second Karabakh war.

Members of the world-famous "NomadMania" international travel club arrived in Shusha today. The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the "NomadMania" club, one of the key figures of the world elite of travelers, Harry Mitsidis.

In addition to Shusha, the travelers will also visit Karabakh, East Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil during the next three days.

The teams of the main international networks of world travelers (ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels" and Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur eight times during the last two years.

This is the ninth similar visit.

