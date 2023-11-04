Azerbaijan gained victory owing to wise leadership, will and determination of President Ilham Aliyev - Kazakhstan's viewpoint

Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan gained victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war owing to the wise leadership, will, and determination of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh MP Aydos Sarym told Trend.

"Today, Azerbaijan, as a sovereign state, solves its tasks independently and establishes the essential conditions for it to dictate terms to its counterparts from a position of knowledge and common sense," he emphasized.

Sarym noted that this enables the resolution of issues in favor of Azerbaijan.

"President Ilham Aliyev is an outstanding leader, a true leader of his country and people. He resolved all the issues related to the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation in the best possible way," the MP said. "Despite the external pressures, including from certain Western countries with influential Armenian lobbies, Azerbaijan achieved its goals and restored sovereignty over all its territories."

He mentioned that significant progress can be observed today in the reconstruction and development of the Karabakh region.

"In addition, all the countries of the Organization of Turkic States, including Kazakhstan, contribute to the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Each country in the organization has infrastructure projects in these areas. The goal is to contribute to the development of Karabakh. For example, Kazakhstan is implementing a cultural project in Karabakh—an initiative to create a Center for the Development of Children's Creativity in Fuzuli. I'm confident that there will be more and more such projects," Sarym added.

On November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan liberated Shusha, a city of great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, from Armenian occupation.

The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the second Karabakh war. By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in the country annually.

Moreover, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, and the formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissolved and withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.