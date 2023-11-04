Expanded meeting of Azerbaijani, German FMs held in Baku (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Expanded meeting of Azerbaijani, German FMs held in Baku

Politics Materials 4 November 2023 20:20 (UTC +04:00)
Expanded meeting of Azerbaijani, German FMs held in Baku

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock have held an expanded meeting to discuss Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral and multilateral relations and post-conflict regional situation, Trend reports.

19:50 (GMT +4) The meeting of Azerbaijani and German Foreign Ministers has started in Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov greeted his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at the Ministry.

