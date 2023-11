BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu is underway, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on social media account, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Romania on November 5, 2023. Within the visit, high-level meetings of Jeyhun Bayramov with officials are scheduled.

