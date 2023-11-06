Romania in favor of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Romania supports the process of full normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Romania is interested in European Council President Charles Michel's mediation attempts. Our perspective is a clear, long-term solution to the problem based on international law principles. It is critical for Romania to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus," Ruminia's Foreign Minister emphasized.

