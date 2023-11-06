Azerbaijani ombudsperson appeals to international community regarding environmental terror of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, made an appeal to the international community in connection with the environmental terror of Armenia, Trend reports.

This is reported in a publication made in the account of the Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan on the social network.

"Today we once again call on international organizations working in the field of ecology and environmental protection to take effective measures to eliminate the consequences of the ecological terror committed by Armenia!" said Aliyeva.

